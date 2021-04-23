TMSA expects Second Saturday, Movies in the Park to draw crowds

Several community events are slated to begin this summer, and Tahlequah Main Street Association officials believe they will bring a great turnout for children and adults alike.
TMSA Director Jamie Hale said the annual events will kick off next month, and she doesn't think safety precautions will be hard to follow.
"Being outside events, it's fairly easy to still maintain social distancing. We look forward to these summer festivities and hope to see a great turnout for these events," she said.
Second Saturdays and Movies in the Park will take place on the second Saturday of each month, from May until September.
"The first will be on May 8; the day will kick off at 10 a.m. with downtown shopping and dining specials and games," said Hale. "We will have backyard games, a bounce house for the kids, and music in Norris [Park] beginning at 2 p.m. in May."
The movies will start when it's dark, and Hale said those times may change as the summer goes on.
"We always try to have a variety of movie genres in hopes of showing something for everyone," said Hale. "First up on the list is 'Wonder Woman 1984' in May, and September Second Saturday will land on the Red Fern Festival, so we will be showing that title on Friday night of the festival."
"Trolls World Tour" will be showing in June, "McFarland USA" in July, "Footloose 2011" will be shown for Date Night in August, and "Where the Red Fern Grows" will play during the namesake festival.
Check it out
For more information, visit tahlequahmainstreet.com under the events tab for updates.
