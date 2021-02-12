TPD and Hope House team up to offer shelter

The Tahlequah police chief has announced the city jail will be open as a temporary shelter during the brutally cold temperatures and a winter storm expected to arrive this weekend.
Nate King said he reached out to other officials and found out Tahlequah doesn't have a temporary shelter for those who are homeless or with an inadequate place to stay during inclement weather.
"Starting tonight [Feb. 12] at 6 p.m. until next Friday at 8 a.m., we are going to open a temporary shelter within the Tahlequah Police Department for those who don't have a place to stay," said King. "[They'll] be able to stay here and we'll provide that shelter, food, and basic essentials for people in need."
King said TPD will need volunteers to help monitor the shelter.
"It's something that with weather, we're going to be pretty busy. I'll put it out to the officers for some overtime shifts, but I feel like we'll probably still come up a little short," he said. "Any of those who would be interested in sitting in at the police department, helping monitor the shelter area, being a go-between for those people in shelter -- please reach out to me."
TPD reported Friday afternoon that it have enough coats, blankets, stocking caps, gloves to give to officers to distribute during patrols.
"It's days like today that make me thankful that I live in Tahlequah, that remind me why I've stayed in Tahlequah my entire life - because of the generosity of our community. We've got so many blankets and coats that have come to the police department already and volunteers to man the shelter," said King.
Joe Schmidt, of Grace Baptist Church, said he donated items to the jail and was told there were enough clothes and coats, but water and sleeping bags are needed.
Those wanting to donate funds to help can do so with a personal check or cashier's check. The memo should say "H4H," and that will put the funds into a segregated account. Checks should be made payable to the City of Tahlequah.
"Thank you for all of the people coming together to make sure no one suffers any more than what they have to during this cold weather," King said Friday evening. "This is still evolving, and we do have at least two people who are going to be staying at the police department tonight."
Amy Mink, case manager for Hope House of Cherokee County, said they've been in contact with King and are prepared to step in if needed.
"They can call us and we've got some funding where we can help get these people off of the street at least for a few days or through the frigid temperatures," said Mink. "Normally we go through a background check, but those usually take at least 24 hours, and it's an emergency right now."
Mink said they are working with TPD to verify those who are coming in.
King said those staying at the shelter will be free to come and go as they choose. They'll have a place to sleep that's warm, they'll be fed three times a day, and will have access to a shower.
"People can stay during the daytime and they don't have to leave during the day," said King.
TPD officers will be available to provide rides to the shelter, as needed.
"If you know of anyone, let them know, give them a ride, call us and we'll give them a ride. They'll be fed every day, and we have food and snacks lined up, thanks to some local charities," said King.
As of Friday afternoon, Cherokee County - along with every county, except for McCurtain County - is under a winter storm warning.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected Saturday night through Monday, and snow accumulations could reach 4 to 8 inches.
Calls were not returned from Tahlequah Men's Shelter by press time.
You can help
For more information, call King at 918-931-7836, or Hope House at 918-456-4673.
