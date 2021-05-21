The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a May 21 meeting, approved several invoices for construction projects.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation totaling $10,776.
Board members approved a disbursement request for reimbursement of expenses Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services that totaled $87,266.
TPWA engineer Steve Tolar said there were issues with aged filters having a substantial amount of corrosion at the treatment plant.
"Filters have backwash troughs, and you send water backward through it, and that carries all the trapped sediment out,” Tolar said. “These were installed 26 years ago, and the troughs themselves are in great shape."
Tolar explained the baffles are made out of aluminum and direct the way the water enters the troughs to reduce turbulence.
“This is a very simple replacement, and it’s simple in the fact that it’s going to cost us additional funds through a change order. We may or may not do it through this project, depending on the timing and availability,” Tolar said.
A disbursement request of $156,954 a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was approved.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on June 18 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
