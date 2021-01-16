The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a Jan. 15 meeting, approved several invoices for construction projects.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $9,155.
"This is our engineering services invoice for construction administration and resident inspection," said TPWA engineer Steve Tolar.
Trustees approved an invoice of $6,950 for engineering service for wastewater treatment plant improvement.
Tolar said the reimbursement was for construction phase engineering services and resident inspection.
A disbursement request of $312,315 for Teehee wastewater treatment plant construction contract, inspection services, and construction phase services was approved.
During the general manager's report, Mike Doublehead turned it over to Jerry C. Cook, manager of customer support services for Grand River Dam Authority.
"A lot of things have changed and are continually evolving in technology and the energy sources," said Cook. "One of the things we've been working on that will be probably be in the next 45-60 days, and wanted to approach the board here, is a renewable energy credit program."
Cook said there are two wind farms in Western Oklahoma where GRDA is under a power purchasing agreement.
"We own energy credits as a part of that. Energy credits is a very affordable way to be invested in the benefit [and] value of renewable energy," said Cook. "We feel it's a very beneficial opportunity for you to be a part of that, and it is very inexpensive."
Another proposal Cook mentioned was solar farms on a property owned by TPWA.
"Let's provide an opportunity to build community solar programs so we can construct and build and generate solar power within this community," said Cook.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Feb. 19 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
