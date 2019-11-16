The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Directors during its Nov. 15 meeting approved a proposal for Electric Cost of Service and Rate Design Study.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said that in the past, they have worked with Utility Financial Solutions, a nationally recognized consultant in utility rate design, and they are familiar with the numbers and operating systems. The proposal for the study totals $12,900.
"Their negotiated price is $28,900. I do want the board to know that we also have an agreement with [Grand River Dam Authority]; once we pay our bill to UFS, GRDA will reimburse us $10,000, so the net cost to TPWA is going to be $18,900," he said.
He said this was an incentive for TPWA to get the study done, and the timeline is 12 weeks. The study should be done every five years.
The board gave nod to a disbursement request of $242,645 for Teehee WTP construction contract, Tenkiller WTP construction contract, construction phase services, inspections services, and geotechnical/testing.
TPWA engineer Steve Tolar said this was an "interesting" payment request.
"Crossland Construction is requesting a grand total of $163.40, and this doesn't mean they didn't get a lot of work done this month," said Tolar. "We pay for stored materials that are carried in a separate luxury in the payment application, and as those materials get incorporated into the job, it offsets work completely."
He said the company is catching up on all stored materials on the payment, and that's why that number is "low."
Teehee WTP Construction isn't getting much work done, according to Tolar. However, he recommended paying its payment application because "not paying only makes the situation worse."
"They have work they are capable of doing and being completed right now, but they are waiting on a shipment of valves for the filter function valves that is delaying their work on a significant portion," he said.
Tolar said he anticipates the company will finish late, and but he feels comfortable with that. However, he added he does have concerns Teehee WTP Construction is facing financial difficulties.
"From multiple vendors and multiple subcontractors -- they claim they haven't been paid as far back as April," he said. "[Attorney] Mr. [Harvey] Chaffin and I had a conversation about that before the board meeting, and he's going to do a little research on what TPWA's option are on dealing with this at this point."
Trustee Scott Wright made a motion to approve the payment, while Trustee Mark Gish seconded.
During the engineer's report, Tolar said he is waiting on the memorandum agreement regarding litigation for the Wastewater Treatment Project.
"We do have some reservations about how we're going to mitigate adverse affects on historic properties," said Doublehead. "The Illinois campground, which is the site associated with Cherokee Trail of Tears in 1839 - that site is across the creek. Cherokee Nation and the State Historic Preservation Office have asked for a barrier."
Doublehead said his is working to get a meeting with Cherokee Nation representatives sometime next week.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Dec. 20 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office on 710 W. Choctaw St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.