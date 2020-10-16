TPWA swears in Mutzig as trustee

By Keri Thornton
The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during an Oct. 16 meeting, swore in a new trustee and elected the others to new roles.
Last month, the board appointed Todd Mutzig after longtime board member Jack Spears passed away. Mutzig was sworn in by Kim Dorr, and vice chairman Scott Wright was named chairman. Trustee Mark Gish was appointed vice chairman.
The board gave its nod for an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Westside Wastewater Lift Station replacement/Southside Lift Station totaling $19,950.
Trustees approved an invoice for engineering service for wastewater treatment plant improvements totaling $8,130.
TPWA engineer Steve Tolar said the reimbursement was for construction administration services.
"As you will notice, as we start putting the resident project representative's time on the jobs as construction started, now our monthly fee will increase," Tolar said. "We bill every month a portion of our construction administration services, and then we bill hourly services for an inspector."
Trustees approved bids for the purchase of two service technician trucks. The Dodge Rams cost $25,898 each.
TPWA General Manager Mike Doublehead said the purchase is a budgeted item.
Trustee Bree Long was absent.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on Nov. 20 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
