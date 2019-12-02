by Keri Thornton
The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners listened to complaints from various trash haulers during a Dec. 2 meeting.
Ken Stacy expressed his concerns to the board regarding there being no transfer stations open on courthouse closing dates.
"It's hard for us haulers to take care of three days worth of trash in one day," said Stacy. "It throws us in a bind - if we could have at least one of the transfer stations open, instead of them having to be closed two days in a row."
District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said he sympathized, and the board will have further discussion on the matter, rather than take immediate action.
The board gave its nod to encumber funds to purchase a rock crusher for repairs and maintenance of various roads.
Approval to sell a 2004 John Deere tractor to a Pittsburgh County commissioner was granted.
"I have made a deal with a commissioner in Pittsburgh County, and as of now, county-to-county, we can negotiate prices without having to go off of bids," said Hubbard.
District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown's request for resolution to repay Cherokee County District 2 ETR loan was approved.
Approval of a juvenile detention transportation claim in the amount of $826 was granted.
What's next
The Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Monday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
