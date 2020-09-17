The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority tabled action related to C3/CustomerContactChannels' rent deferral request.
During an Aug. 19 meeting, Trustee Randy Merciez told the board he wanted to see C3's financial statements before he made a decision.
Merciez said an official from C3 said the business was doing OK during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the rent relief would help with cash flow matters more than anything.
"He said, 'The reality is, Tahlequah is a great location for us because the rent is very reasonable and our overhead is very low,'" Merciez said.
Merciez said he wanted to see balance sheets and income statements before he brought his recommendation to the board. Merciez said he was given the wrong data and he's waiting to get the correct documentation.
Previously, the board had agreed to a four-month waiver, conditional upon a four-month extension on the lease at the end of the first term.
"In a nutshell, C3 is asking for a recast on what you guys already provided them, and I told them to put it in writing and I would present it to you all," City Attorney Grant Lloyd said Aug. 19. "They're suggesting they're still having hardships due to COVID and would like another three-month non-payment."
Trustees Dower Combs, Jeff Reasor, and Paula Mutzig were absent.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.
