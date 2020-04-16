The Tahlequah Regional Development Authority approved a rent relief requested by C3/CustomerContactChannels during an April 15 meeting.
The original request was for a rent waiver, and trustees had a lengthy discussion on what the appropriate terminology was and what that would mean in the long run.
“With the current situation, we’ve had several of our global sites that we had to close, and it's just the nature of our business where in a call center, everyone sits close together,” said C3 site Director Brad Boyle. “Because of our revenue impact — after having to close sites as a company overall — we’re asking for a rent waiver for the second quarter this year.”
Trustee Randy Merciez said he wasn’t a fan of giving out waiver, but was more inclined to approving a deferment.
“At least until such time as we’ve had the opportunity to examine books of record, to do more in-depth interviews – and to be real honest with you, I’m not sure how inclined anyone is to go out and do face-to-face interviews or inspections at this point,” said Merciez. “My perspective would be to consider a deferment, at least in the interim, until we can bring more analytic closure to this subject.”
After much discussion, the board agreed to a four-month waiver, conditional upon a four-month extension on the lease at the end of the first term.
Trustees Paula Mutzig, Anna Knight, and Merciez voted against it, while trustees Jeff Reasor, Dower Combs, Josh Hutchins, and Chairman Mark Gish voted for it.
The board gave its nod to issuing a paid solicitation ad for hay baling at TRDA and Tahlequah Municipal Airport.
Airport Manager Kelly Crittenden recommended that the board offer a multi-year bid for three years, but trustees were comfortable with a one-year term instead. The one-year contract would run May 20, 2020, until April 30, 2021. Sealed bids are due by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, and trustees will open those during their May 20 meeting.
On unforeseen business, Gish brought up an item pertaining to a consulting agreement with Community Growth Strategies Founder Jim Fram.
“Jim was to help with the economic development plan and help with the search of the new economic development director,” said Gish. “If you get down in the agreement, it talked about the total prices of $10,500, of which we paid $2,500 up front. The other $8,000 was due at conclusion of the contract.”
Gish said the contract was supposed to be done within six weeks, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Fram asked to bill TRDA half of the $8,000 balance due. Trustees agreed to the payment of $4,000.
