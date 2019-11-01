The Cherokee County Courthouse was displayed with scary monsters and goblins for the little trick-or-treaters who came to collect candy on Halloween.
As parents and kids walked through the front door on the second floor, they were met by Deputy Clerk Salena Gordon and County Clerk Cheryl Trammel, who were dressed up as witches.
"My favorite part of the day is seeing the kids dressed up in their costumes and handing out candy to them," said Trammel. "We've had four or five grades that have come in already, and it'll pick up when school lets out."
A group of trick-or-treaters swarmed the courthouse around noon Thursday, and an even bigger group started showing up right as area schools let out.
Down the hall in the Treasurer's Office, Shirley Jackson was dressed as comedian Phyllis Diller and handed out handfuls of candy to children dressed as their favorite scary movie characters or the newest entertainer, JoJo Siwa.
The children and parents made their way up to the third floor, where the office of County Court Clerk Lesa Rousey-Daniels was dressed as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
Downstairs at City Hall, Breonna Crittenden was dressed as Jenny from Forrest Gump and handed out candy as well.
Layla Armstrong arrived dressed as a princess unicorn, and she said Halloween was her favorite holiday. Her mother said she wouldn't be able to go out trick-or-treating later in the evening due to an injury. The short walk throughout the courthouse gave her the opportunity to still get to participate.
The Tahlequah Public Library and several nursing homes also welcomed trick-or-treaters. A resident of a local senior facility called to tell the Daily Press it was her favorite time of year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.