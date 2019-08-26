'Twitchy' woman arrested after claiming she was abused

A Tahlequah woman was arrested after she kept changing her mind on whether to file charges against a man.
On Aug. 22, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell said officers were called to a domestic incident in progress at Chino’s Tire Shop. A short time later, Donnell met with Jose Martinez, who said there was a woman inside his shop who was throwing things around.
“She was talking to herself and was acting very twitchy and acting like she was on some type of drug,” said Donnell.
Donnell said the Lachelle Heskett wouldn’t stand still and kept talking over Martinez. Another officer arrived at the shop and took the woman inside so they could get Martinez’s side of the story.
Heskett told officers she kicked some items in the house because she was mad that Martinez wouldn’t believe her when she said his friends stole from her. She also accused Martinez of slapping her across the face. Donnell said she did have a slap mark on her face and scratch marks on her chest.
Martinez said she already had the markings when she showed up to his shop, and the only thing he did was grab her to stop her from “tearing up" his residence. Heskett said she wanted to file charges and agreed to fill out a witness statement.
“I handcuffed Martinez and told him that he was under arrest for domestic assault and battery. Heskett then stated that she did not want to fill out a statement and did not want to file charges on Martinez,” said Donnell.
The handcuffs were removed from Martinez, and he went inside his residenvr. Heskett changed her mind and said she did want to file charges and have him arrested. Donnell had handcuffed Martinez again when Heskett changed her mind a third time and said she didn’t want to file charges.
“I told officer Justin Leatherwood to arrest her for obstruction,” said Donnell.
While she was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, Heskett accused the officer of taking a bribe from Martinez and said he had all of the officers on payroll. She was booked for public intoxication and obstruction of an officer.
“By Heskett's own admission, she said that she had been using Suboxone, and I observed a used needle in the trash can where she was,” said Donnell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.