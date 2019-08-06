Two area inmates have a chance to walk the streets freely, as they are set to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board this month.
One inmate, Jerred Campbell of Gore, OK, was charged in Sequoyah County District Court is to be considered for parole.
Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charges were filed against Campbell, 38, on July 23, 2013.
Campbell pleaded not guilty on July 24, 2013, and was sentenced five years.
He had a reception date of Sept. 14, 2018, and has a projected release date of Sept. 15, 2019.
Charles N. Hummingbird is also set to appear before the pardon and parole board this month.
He pleaded guilty to first degree murder and arson in 1993, after he killed his wife and set their house on fire in the summer of 1992.
He is serving a life sentence he received in Adair County District Court, and also received another 10 years for the first-degree arson count, which was filed at the same time of the murder.
Hummingbird's last parole board consideration was denied in 2016.
