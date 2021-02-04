Two people were arrested after an officer noticed what appeared to be a drug exchange near a business.
On Feb. 3, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was near the Tahlequah Motor Lodge when he observed a man walk up to a parked vehicle. The man leaned into the vehicle for a short time before it drove away.
"I know this is common for a drug transaction. The vehicle left south on Muskogee Avenue. I looked back to see where the male had went and was unable to see him," said Scott.
The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of the now-closed KTK Angus Steakhouse.
Sgt. Justin Leatherwood advised he was out with the vehicle. Scott was dispatched to the location of Leatherwood and Cleo Gomez.
"I walked up to the vehicle and noticed a male subject sitting in the back seat. I identified the male as Trae Cordell. While speaking with Trae, I noticed an open metal canister [lying] on the floorboard," said Scott. "I also noticed a clear plastic bag that contained several syringes and two sets of digital scales."
Scott told Cordell to exit the vehicle and noticed a crystal-like substance spilled onto the seat where the driver was sitting. Cordell was arrested and Scott began searching the vehicle.
"During the search, I found a white pill [lying] on the floor next to the front passenger side seat. It was within reach of Cleo and Trae. I asked the both of them about the pill and they denied knowing who it belonged to," said Scott.
Gomez was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and transported to jail.
Cordell told the officer he had a used syringe and a bag of marijuana hidden in his pants. He was taken to the county jail, where those items were retrieved.
Cordell was taken to Tahlequah City Jail and booked on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.