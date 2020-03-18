Two-car collision

Tahlequah Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on West Choctaw Street. A red Ford Focus and a silver Cadillac collided shorty after 1 p.m. and Tahlequah Police were investigating. Northeastern Health System EMS arrived and spoke to one of the drivers. Traffic was diverted onto South Morris Avenue and South West Avenue. Keri Thornton | Daily Press