Tahlequah Fire and Rescue were called to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on West Choctaw Street. A red Ford Focus and a silver Cadillac crashed shorty after 1 p.m. and Tahlequah Police were investigating. Northeastern Health System EMS arrived and spoke to one of the drivers. Traffic was diverted onto South Morris Avenue and South West Avenue.
Two-car collision
Obituaries
HULBERT[mdash] NAME: June Colburn AGE: 84 TOWN: Hulbert OCCUPATION: Homemaker DIED: March 15, 2020 SERVICES: Formal visitation Thursday March 19, 2020 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Viewing March 19, 2020 10:00 AM -8:00 PM. No services.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 78. Bookkeeper. Died Friday, March 13th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to be at Moody Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Bobby Gene "Bob" Brannon, 87 of Tahlequah died Friday at his residence. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Chapel of Memories, McAlester. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Philadelphia Bible Center, 800 Hi…
