Two Tahlequah city officials have been placed on administrative leave pending action from the City Council.
Administrator Edward Carr is on paid administrative leave, and city Finance Director Danya Curtis is on paid leave while an investigation into the city’s finances is conducted.
Mayor Sue Catron said concerns were brought to her attention regarding financial records, and the probe will begin as soon as possible.
“Pending further review into our financial records, our finance director will be on leave until questions can investigated,” Catron said this morning. “We would not be taking action of this manner if we didn’t have some concerns, but the point of this is to answer any concerns that have been brought to my knowledge and move forward.”
Catron added she is meeting with Finance Department staff and other department directors today.
“My top priority today is to have staff conversations and alleviate concerns they may have,” she said. “We have great employees here at the city and we’ll continue to provide and improve our services.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.