MUSKOGEE - Two area residents have recently appeared in federal court on charges of child neglect and possession of methamphetamine.
Stilwell resident Jessica Jean Clark, 38, also known as Jessica Jean Kidd, failed to provide adequate nurturance, hygiene, sanitation, shelter and medical care to two children, identified by the courts as J.H. and P.H. She also allegedly neglected to provide special care made necessary by the physical condition of P.H., all while the defendant was responsible for the health, safety and welfare of the children.
Clark has been sentenced to seven years in prison, plus five years' supervised release, for child neglect. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service.
At the sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence that P.H. sustained an injury. She became sick while in the care of the Defendant and was in need of immediate medical attention. Clark failed to obtain medical attention and P.H. died on Sept. 12, 2017. P.H. was 9 at the time of her death.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said this crime should have been prevented, and that Clark's "ignorant parenting" resulted in a child's death.
"The tragic end to this child's life was completely unnecessary and fully preventable with obviously needed and readily accessible medical care. The defendant chose to ignore the obvious signs of her daughter's serious illness and as a result she died needlessly," he said.
Eastern Oklahoma U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis and Cherokee Nation's Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney Jordan prosecuted the case.
Meanwhile, Tahlequah resident Jordan Bailey Brown, 31, pleaded guilty in Eastern District Court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the indictment, on or about Feb. 27, 2019, Brown had 50 grams or more of meth and planned to distribute it. Charges arose from an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The crime is punishable by not less than five and not more than 40 years imprisonment, a fine up to $5,000,000 or both.
Judge Kimberly E. West accepted the plea and ordered completion of a pre sentence investigation report. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Wallace prosecuted the case.
