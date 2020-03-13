Two Fort Gibson residents were injured in a head-on crash eight miles outside of Tahlequah.
On March 12, Kellie Sparks, 46, was northbound on Manard Road when she crossed the center line and her car struck another vehicle.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Sparks' vehicle struck a Chevy Silverado driven by Anthony Sheets, 48, and was pinned for 16 minutes before she was freed by Woodall Fire Department using the Hurst Tool.
Sparks was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Muskogee by Cherokee Nation EMS, where she was admitted in stable condition with arm, leg, and trunk internal injuries. Sheets was taken to W.W. Hastings Hospital, where he was treated for trunk external injuries and released.
The report said the weather was clear at the time of the crash. The cause was Sparks' vehicle veering left of center, and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.
