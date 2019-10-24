Two men were killed and one other was injured in a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning, Oct. 24.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the crash happened Thursday morning on State Highway 51, east of Stilwell.
Donald Fixin, 67, of Tahlequah, was driving a 1995 Ford F-150 southbound on 4720 Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign. Derrick Miller, 32, of Stilwell, was driving a 2015 Ford F-250 westbound on S.H. 51 when he struck Fixin’s truck.
Miller entered the eastbound lane and was struck by the vehicle of Jack Zimmerman, 61, of Chandler, Arizona. Fixin and Miller were pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to Stilwell Memorial hospital by Pafford EMS with head and trunk internal injuries.
According to the report, Fixin and Miller were not wearing seatbelts. Weather conditions at the time were rainy and the roadways were wet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.