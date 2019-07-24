By KERI THORNTON
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
Four people, including two Tahlequah residents, were injured in a two-vehicle collision in LeFlore County on July 19.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the collision occurred on State Highway 144 and Indian Trial in Le Flore County.
The OHP said a 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by Christopher Leitka 49, of Okmulgee, was southbound on county road Old Indian Highway, and a 2006 Pontiac 4-wheel drive, driven by Stacy Toon, 26, of Lane, was eastbound on S.H. 144 when Leitka failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the Pontiac.
Leitka was transported by EMS to Choctaw Nation Indian Hospital in Talihina for arms and trunk internal injuries. Jenna Leitka, 46, of Tahlequah, was transported by EMS to Choctaw Nation Indian Hospital for trunk internal injuries.
Yvniyv Lowe Murray, 18 of Tahlequah, was airlifted to Paris Regional Medical Center in Paris, TX for trunk internal injuries.
Toon was transported by EMS to Choctaw Nation Indian Hospital with arm and leg injuries. He was pinned in his vehicle for approximately an hour before being extricated by Octavia Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.