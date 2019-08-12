From staff reports
Two Tahlequah residents were sentenced for firearm and ammunition possession in federal court in Muskogee on Aug. 12.
Jack Dewayne Neugin, 50, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The indictment alleged that in April 2018, he was previously convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, but he knowingly possessed a firearm - a Hatfield single-shot 20-gauge shotgun.
The charges stemmed from a probe by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis prosecuted the case
Jeremiah Raye Post, 33, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of ammunition.
An indictment alleged that in August 2018, Post had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and then had ammunition that was transported through interstate commerce. The charges arose from a probe by the Tahlequah Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarrod Leaman prosecuted the case.
