Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 in front of the Log Store.
One vehicle landed on its top in a ditch next to the highway, and the other came to a rest in the middle of the roadway. As of the weekend, conditions of both drivers and their occupants were unknown.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tahlequah Fire and Rescue, Woodall Volunteer, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and Cherokee Nation EMS responded to the scene.
