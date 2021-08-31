Jay Hannah, a BancFirst executive vice president and former head of the Tahlequah branch, says issues causing problems with local accounts have been resolved.
Local residents reported they were having issues with accessing BancFirst accounts, as some type of system malfunction had prevented certain deposits from being made.
According to Tahlequah Public Schools Superintendent Leon Ashlock, until the problem was fixed, funds could be deposited into employees’ accounts. He said the district was in constant communication with the bank and they expected to have the problem resolved this evening.
While the Daily Press received notice that employees of Northeastern State University were also left without pay, Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery said the school has not had any issue depositing funds via payroll.
According to a notice sent to users attempting to access their accounts, BancFirst was experiencing technical difficulties and anticipated restoration of service by 5 p.m. today, Aug. 31.
A representative for Hannah called the Daily Press at around 6:30 p.m. to pass the word from Hannah that everything is back to normal.
