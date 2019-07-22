The U.S. Postal Service has issued a statement about concerns from the Tahlequah community regarding its landscape maintenance.
On Sunday, the Tahlequah Daily Press covered a story on city ordinances over weeds and landscaping.
The USPS said it apologizes for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers living in the Tahlequah community.
"While the Postal Service is not subject to local ordinances, we strive to be a good neighbor in the communities we serve. In this specific case, local postal officials report that the lawn has been mowed and edged," the USPS said. "An employee of the Tahlequah post office maintains the grounds, and moving forward, landscaping will be scheduled on a regular basis to avoid a recurrence. We urge customers with concerns or questions to contact the Postal Service directly, so immediate steps can be taken to resolve those concerns promptly."
Customers have a variety of options for contacting the USPS, the statement said, including contacting the local branch; calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777); or visiting the website at www.usps.com/help.
Last week, a local resident contacted TDP with concerns about the lawn and landscaping at the U.S. Post Office branch in Tahlequah. Because USPS is a federal building, it is exempt from state and local ordinances.
