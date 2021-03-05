Local utility companies are looking to spread out payments for anticipated price increases due to last month’s historic winter weather.
Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority sent out a notice in the mail to its customers, addressing the higher prices.
“The price of natural gas rises and falls in large measure based on how much is available and how much the marketplace demands,” NOPFA said. “As a result, NOPFA customers will begin to notice an increase on their bills, based on usage and the cost of gas.”
NOPFA will invoice customers four to six weeks following "usage," meaning gas consumed during last months’s winter weather won’t be seen on customer bills until they are due on April 15.
“This will be the higher bill for which you need to make preparations to pay,” NOPFA said. “To assist during this unfortunate time, NOPFA will be temporarily suspending auto-pay authorizations.”
Jim Reagan, NOPFA general manager, said NOPFA is still negotiating the terms of the percent increase with its supplier.
“Everyone is going to have a higher bill because they used more gas, but we’re going to do everything in our power to soften the blow, per se,” said Reagan.
Natural gas accounts for nearly half of all electricity generated in Oklahoma and is the largest fuel source for power.
Tahlequah Public Works Authority General Manager Mike Doublehead said they are waiting for the Grand River Dam Authority to determine its costs, and how that will impact TPWA ratepayers.
“They have a board meeting scheduled for March 10, and I hope to have some information then,” said Doublehead.
Doublehead anticipates there will be an increase in bills, but he’s not yet sure how much or how long the hike will last.
“We’re not considering anything at this point because we don’t know what the impact is going to be. We’ll continue to work with our customers, just like we always have,” he said.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative officials said rates have not increased since 2018.
“We work tirelessly to keep our rates down for our members as a non-profit electric cooperative. With this being said, the power cost adjustment on your billing statement will have to be reviewed after this historic event/system peak,” LREC said in an announcement. “We will not know the full cost of these subfreezing temperatures, or what this event is going to cost the co-op from our generating provider, until a later time.”
LREC said the price of electricity consumption will remain the same until the impacts of the system are understood.
Two of the largest electric utility companies in the state have already submitted applications to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission with plans to spread their costs over a period of several years.
“I want the public to know that we’re going everything in our power to spread this bill out. I don’t know how far yet, but we’re going to make it tolerable for everybody to pay their bill,” said Reagan.
State Attorney General Mike Hunter stated there is evidence natural gas market sales may have violated state price-gouging laws.
Hunter said the statute allows his office to pursue charges against those who engage in price-gouging.
According to the Emergency Price Stabilization Act, suppliers are prohibited of forcing an increase of more than 10 percent for the price of goods or service after a declared emergency.
Gov. Kevin Still declared a state of emergency Feb. 12, when frigid temperatures and significant amounts of snow were moving into the state.
NOPFA stated the attorney general recommended that auto payments were to be suspended for 90 days.
Stitt said Oklahomans did their part in conserving energy when asked to do so, and because of that, grids stayed intact.
The governor said his goal is for residents to get financial assistance for upcoming utility bills, and a plan in place to ensure a better preparedness next time weather occurs like it did.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.