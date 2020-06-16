Authorities have made an arrest in the vandalism of Tahlequah's skate park.
On June 15, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to the skate park on a report of two men spray-painting the concrete skate ramps.
According to the police report, the caller said the men were in their 20s to 30s, and one was wearing jean shorts and no shirt. The other man was wearing a gray shirt and athletic shorts.
Qualls tried to locate both subjects in the area, but couldn't find them or the person who had called police.
"I walked down to the skate park and observed a concrete ramp with pink spray paint across it that read 'Teardrop,'" Qualls said in the report.
A juvenile who was skating at the park told the officer he had taken a video of the men vandalizing the park, and had a photo of one of the men.
Qualls continued to look for the men throughout his shift, and found one of them walking near the library.
David Deerinwater admitted he had been at the skate park, but said he didn't know the identity of the other man who was there.
"I asked David if he spray-painted writing on one of the ramps at the park. I also advised him the incident was videoed," said Qualls. "David admitted to spray-painting pink paint on the ramp."
Deerinwater said he painted his nickname, "Teardrop," and showed Qualls the paint can he had inside his backpack.
Deerinwater was arrested and taken to city jail for vandalism.
