Virus brings setbacks to Humane Society

By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Humane Society of Cherokee County has suffered some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but animals are still being adopted and transported.
Alexis Colvard, transport coordinator for HSCC, has been helping rehome animals from the local animal shelter for three years. Colvard is constantly in and out of the Tahlequah Animal Shelter to make sure each cat or dog has a chance. She transports every month to Chicago, where a system is in place to handle excessive numbers.
"Transports are very costly and there are more logistics to it than people think," said Colvard. "We made 24 trips to Chicago and St. Louis last year, and we're already on seven for this year. We're scheduled to make another trip at the end of May."
Colvard said while funds are depleting, the shelter does have bags of food, if pet owners need it. There have been a few surprise contributions from locals, but the shelter needs more.
"Our donations have taken a hard hit and have dropped tremendously since the pandemic," said Colvard. "Right now, the [Humane Society] Resale Shop is in need of donations and purchases help support the shelter."
HSCC also needs "foster parents" who can keep the dogs anywhere from a few days to a few months, and volunteers to walk the dogs. Colvard said anyone interested in fostering or volunteering can apply online.
"We had two people out in the morning shifts and with the pandemic, we split it up so two of us aren't out here at the time," said HSCC animal caretaker Sarah Johnson. "One of us gets half of the dogs out and does half of the cleaning, feeding and medicine, and then the other person does the other half in the evening."
Colvard has advised that those who want to adopt pets during the pandemic need to make sure it's a permanent commitment and not just a temporary fix.
A man and his wife are traveling from New York to HSCC this week to adopt a dog, and the Daily Press plans to cover that.
Learn more
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message.
