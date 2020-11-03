The Cherokee County Courthouse and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Election Day. Regular business will resume Wednesday, Nov. 4. For information on where to vote at your precinct, call 918-456-2261.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 52 of Tahlequah, OK. Sequoyah HS Custodian. Died November 2nd in Tulsa, OK. Services November 7th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Hungry Mountain Cemetery. Visitation November 6th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Paul Matthew Butler, 93, Jr Hi Principal and Tahlequah Schools Administrator died November 2, 2020. Services 10:00 AM Thursday Green Country Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 73. LPN. Died October 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 5th 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill ,OK. Visitation November 4th 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
MUSKOGEE [mdash] age 57. Street Department Worker. Died October 23rd in Muskogee, OK. Visitation November 2nd from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
