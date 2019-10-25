Voter registration numbers down here, but uptick expected

The next time Cherokee County residents will step into a polling booth is early 2020, when school board elections occur in February.
Between now and then, area residents have ample opportunity to register with the Cherokee County Election Board.
"They have got some time to get it done," said Tiffany Rozell, election board secretary. "Then if they want to make any changes to their political party, or if they need to change their address or update their name, they've got until Jan. 17 to do it for the school board election."
Filing dates for school board races are Dec. 2-4. After those conclude, the next election will be the U.S. presidential primaries in March. To vote in that, individuals will need to register by Feb. 7.
Although a handful of states have cancelled their Republican primaries to throw their support behind President Trump, the Oklahoma party has not made that move.
Aside from being 18 years old and a resident of Oklahoma, the election board has a few requirements for folks looking to register.
"The application asks for a state-issued driver's license, or ID number, or the last four [digits] of your Social [Security]," said Rozell. "Then once you're registered, we send you a voter ID card and you can use that to vote, or any state or federally issued picture ID."
Applications to register can be downloaded online at www.cherokeecountyelectionboard.com, or can be picked up at the election board, at 914 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah. Those who download applications will have to mail in or deliver the paperwork.
The number of registered voters in Cherokee County tends to fluctuate during off years, but the election board can likely expect an uptick in numbers with the presidential election nearing.
As of January 2019, 24,637 county residents were registered to vote, 12,984 of whom were registered Democrats and 7,910 Republicans. There were also 136 Libertarians and 3,607 independents registered.
Since January, the total number of registered voters has decreased to 23,784. Numbers for Republicans, Democrats, and independent voters all decreased, while the number of Libertarian voters bumped up 150.
Meanwhile, voting among Northeastern State University students increased over the years, according to the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement. In 2014, 18.2 percent of its students voted.
In 2018, that figure increased to 35.1 percent of students.
Every two years, the Democratic and Republican parties vote on whether to allow independent voters to participate in their elections.
"So if there was only a Democrat and only a Republican ballot, independents wouldn't be able to vote, unless they decide to allow them to vote on their ballot," said Rozell. "The Democrats did vote to allow to do that in 2018, so we'll find out in January if they'll do that again."
During the upcoming school board elections, the CCEB will have early voting the Thursday and Friday before the election, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For the presidential primary, it will be open for early voting the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday before the election.
For more information about voter registration, call the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.