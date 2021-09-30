Tahlequah residents treated their tastebuds to a new spin on what it means to eat vegan, as Vuture Food stopped by Kroner & Baer Thursday.
Vuture Food caterer Gomez, who only goes by Gomez, said the company is shedding the stereotypical idea of what a vegan meal is as they travel across the U.S. to share their take on plant-based food.
“Usually people think of a salad or something very simplistic, but we’re showing people that vegan can be deep fried, it can be unhealthy, and people are enjoying it,” he said.
The Los Angeles-based pop-up restaurant started its tour Sept. 12, traveling all over the country to serve up vegan dishes. The group stopped in places like Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, Alabama, Texas, New York, and Arkansas before making their way to Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
“We knew we were going to hit some big cities on the tour,” Gomez said. “We started with Indianapolis and it was crazy, but we also like to hit the small towns, too, that don't have many vegan options. I’m vegan myself, so when I go to a place and I have to dissect a menu, it’s difficult at times. Here, you can just order whatever you want on the menu and it doesn’t matter; it’s all vegan.”
The menu featured a variety of chicken sandwiches, like buffalo ranch, mango habanero, BBQ, classic and jalapeño cheddar. Customers could also snare a chili dog or some loaded french fries. By the looks of the food, it’s unlikely anyone could tell it was made of wheat, pea and soy. And while the meals are vegan, the fried food allows for people to splurge, but still adhere to their diet.
“Being vegan, you’re gong to eat healthy for the most part,” Gomez said. “But it’s cool to have a balance, and we’re part of the other side of the spectrum. It’s not necessarily healthy, but you can have that cheat day. So we’re here for your cheat day.”
The crew has received a lot of good feedback from their vegan customers, but Gomez said a large portion of them aren’t vegan. Even the traditional meat eaters could hardly tell the difference.
“It’s cool to open a different mindset of what you can eat,” he said.
Traveling along with Vuture, Sistah Fatimah’s Vegan Pies has been serving up desserts to go along with the vegan dishes. Locals were buying sweet potato pies, butternut pies, peach cobbler, cheesecake and more.
People still have a chance to try the vegan options before they leave Oklahoma. Vuture Food and Sistah Fatimah’s will be in Tulsa on Friday, at Heirloom Rustic Ales, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.