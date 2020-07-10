Walgreens suddenly closes

Walgreens on South Muskogee Avenue was temporarily closed Thursday, July 9, for unknown reasons. A sign posted on the front door stated the store was closed as employees continue to make safety their No. 1 priority. Local residents quickly speculated the closure was due to sanitizing procedures related to COVID-19. However, a Restoration-Water Damage Experts van was parked at the front of the store. Calls to the store were unanswered.