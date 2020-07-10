Walgreens suddenly closes
INOLA [mdash] age 88. Homemaker. Died July 5th in Inola, OK. Services were held July 8th at Reed-Culver Chapel. She was laid to rest at Citizen's Cemetery. Visitation was held July 7th at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
WAGONER [mdash] Graveside Services for Mary Evelyn Fuller are 2:00 pm, Friday July 7, 2020 in the Tahlequah City Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Jamie Powell. Mary Evelyn Fuller was born August 10, 1933, in Anadarko, OK, the daughter of Cody and Mary Alice (Byrd) Brown. She died on Tu…
- Stilwell mayor declares masks mandatory in public
- Tigers’ football schedule looks vastly different
- Stilwell mask mandate generates controversy
- City councilors, mayor urge public to wear masks
- Supreme Court rules swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation
- POLICE BEAT 7-8-20: Drugs, shoplifting case keep police busy
- Region offers fireworks and more this weekend
- The Frontier: She needed lifesaving medication, but the only hospital in her Oklahoma town did not have it
- Tribes hail Supreme Court ruling on jurisdiction; past criminal convictions in question
- Kobey Baker will be Tigers' versatile playmaker
