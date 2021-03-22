A Broken Arrow woman was injured in a vehicle-motorcycle crash in Mayes County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, Stacy Neis, 48, was the passenger on a 2016 Harley Davidson driven by Scott Anderson, 50.
The Sunday, March 21 crash involving the motorcycle and a 2015 Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup driven by Matthew Trott, 37, of Welling, is still under investigation by the OHP.
Neis was transported to St. John Hospital in Tulsa, where she was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.
Anderson reportedly refused treatment and Trott was uninjured.
According to the report, Anderson and Neis were wearing helmets, and Trott was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
