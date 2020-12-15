A Welling man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Cherokee County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Donald Lynn Wynn, 58, was northbound on Welling Road when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree.
Wynn was taken to Northeastern Health System, where he was admitted in critical condition. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he died of his injuries.
According to the OHP, Wynn departed the roadway due to the vehicle's moving too fast for road conditions before noon during Sunday’s snowstorm.
