The Women, Infants, and Children Program has implemented safety measures to accommodate new and existing clients during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Heath public information officer for region seven, Mandi Collins, the new measures are to ensure the safety of staff and clients.
“We’re still taking WIC applications, but we are those over the phone,” said Collins. “We’re bypassing that contact and still providing nutrition education and benefits.”
OSDH said all WIC clinic sites can process the program’s functions over the phone and electronically. They said there is no need for clients to make in-person visits to clinics.
“The online application will reduce the time currently spent on the phone performing certifications and recertification for both the client and staff,” OSDH said.
Dietitians are available to meet with clients with special nutritional needs through telehealth. Food benefits are assigned with an electronic benefits system for existing clients, and additional benefits have been loaded to the eWIC card.
“Once the online application is submitted, clinic staff will contact clients to finalize the enrollment and issue benefits. A benefits card will be mailed to new clients,” said an OSDH spokesperson.
Cherokee Nation WIC Director Brenda Carter said they are conducting phone interviews and offering drive-thru services for participants.
“People aren’t coming in, and we’ve taken about an hour-long process and turned it into about a 5- to 10-minute process,” said Carter.
Collins and Carter said they’ve seen a steady increase of new people coming in since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Learn more
For more information, visit http://wic.health.ok.gov/ or call 1-888-655-2942.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.