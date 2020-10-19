The family of a man killed in a deputy-involved vehicle crash has filed a wrongful death suit against the Cherokee County Commissioners and sheriff’s office.
According to the claim, the widow of Jared Whipple-Wilkerson, 20, intends to sue the both bodies for the wrongful death of her husband.
Deputy Ryan Young was on duty July 31, heading to a fight in progress involving weapons, when his vehicle and Grace Blaylock's collided head-on, on North 510 Road.
“As Cherokee County sheriff, Jason Chennault is responsible for certain matters/decisions on behalf of Cherokee County, including, but not limited to, hiring, firing, training, and supervision of the deputy sheriffs, including Deputy Ryan Young, on his staff,” the notice said.
Young was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
“Both Deputy Ryan Young and Jason Chennault were employees of Cherokee County and in the course and scope of their employment at the time of all the facts giving rise to this notice. Cherokee County, through its Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, is responsible for negligent acts of its employees when such employees are acting within the course and scope of employment,” the notice said.
The investigation of the crash was taken over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Once the probe is complete, a report will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges against Young are warranted.
