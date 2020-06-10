A woman and her granddaughter were killed early Wednesday morning in a rural house fire.
While the Medical Examiner's Office hasn’t made a positive identification, Chennault said the family of 60-year-old Sharon Walters and 15-year-old Addison Reese have been notified.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a structure fire at 14221 N. Grace Hudlin Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed this morning that the two females died in the blaze.
“The family has been notified, but we won't know positive IDs yet,” Chennault said. “The medical examiner has picked up the bodies, so we’re just waiting to hear from them.”
The sheriff said his office is investigating the cause of the fire to make sure it wasn't arson.
“This is a horrible incident, and we send our condolences to the family. At this point, we’re trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Until we know differently, we’ll treat it as a homicide,” Chennault said.
