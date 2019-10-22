Woman caught with drugs, nearly $7K

Law enforcement officers arrested a woman over the weekend after she was found with drugs and guns within 1,000 feet of a school.
On Oct. 19, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched to Casey's General Store on Downing Street on a report of an intoxicated woman. The caller said the woman had been in the bathroom for over an hour, but while Reed was en route, she was sitting inside a truck next to the gas pumps.
Reed said he pulled up behind the truck and gave dispatch the tag information. He met with driver, Brandi Blossom, and saw a plastic baggie that contained several pills on her leg. When he asked to see them, she put the pills in her hand and picked up an ibuprofen bottle. He told her he was talking about the baggie of pills, and she gave them to him. Blossom told him those were Ativan.
Reed had the suspect step out of the truck and had performed a field sobriety test. He then told her he was going to search for the prescription bottle for the Ativan. Blossom told him she didn't want him searching her truck, and he said he would since he found the baggie of pills.
"When I advised her of this, she stated she needed to get her cigarettes and proceeded to reach in the vehicle, and I advised her not to do that," Reed said. "Brandi failed to comply with my order, and while doing so, she opened the compartment under the center console."
Reed pulled the woman away from the truck and warned her he didn't know if she had a gun. Blossom admitted she did have one in the console. She said she had a concealed carry permit and was told to go with Officer Robert Jones while Reed searched the truck. Reed didn't locate a prescription bottle, but he did find a Glock 17 9MM and a Taurus .38 special revolver in the compartment Blossom was trying to reach, along with two metal cases. One contained a large quantity of Suboxone strips, and in the other was $6,900 in $100 bills. A Walmart sack contained a Crown Royal bag with several bags of marijuana.
Blossom gave the officer her medical marijuana card but didn't have the original prescription boxes for the Suboxone strips. Reed also found a gym bag that contained more drugs. A box with a cellophane wrapper contained methamphetamine, and another box had several containers and jars. Before Reed searched the jars, he found a plastic sack under the gym bag that contained a jar with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The officer ended up finding more marijuana and a syringe in a glasses case.
"A further search of the box revealed new clear plastic baggies that were the same as the baggies containing the marijuana found in the Crown Royal bag, one jar containing marijuana, a jar containing one more syringe, a medical marijuana bag that contained more medical marijuana bags, a metal salt shaker that contained small plastic baggies with a spider emblem on them, one scale, one more bag containing marijuana, and a blue container containing six novelty pill capsules," Reed said in the report.
In six capsules, there were several pills and a brown powdery substance that had a strong chemical odor.
Blossom was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of CDS without a valid prescription, and possession of paraphernalia.
