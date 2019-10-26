A local woman was found unresponsive in her front yard Thursday.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Dreadfulwater was dispatched to 208 W. Calista Drive in reference to a cardiac arrest call. When he arrived to the location, he could see a woman who was lying in the yard.
Northeastern Health System EMS was already on the scene and had pronounced Lindsey Downing dead at 6:39 a.m.
According to the sheriff's report, Downing's husband, William, said he went to bed the night before and his daughter woke him up around 6:20 a.m., after she noticed her mother wasn't in the home. He said the front door was unlocked and he opened it when he saw Downing was in the yard.
The husband said Downing was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and she had been acting strange the last few days.
He said her eyes had turned yellow and they planned to go to the doctor.
Dreadfulwater said there was four half-gallon and four pint vodka bottles that were empty in the bed of a truck. There was fresh grass in the floorboard as if Downing had been sitting in the truck. He asked William if the bottles were his and he said they weren't.
Hart Funeral Home was contacted to come pick up Downing and a hold was placed so the body could be transported to the medical examiner's office. Authorities do not suspect foul play.
