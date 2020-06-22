The woman who accused the Hulbert Police Department of harassment was arrested for the same claim, plus trespassing.
On June 19, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to North Moccasin Avenue to check out a trespassing report. Dispatch advised Rebecca Boney was at the residence after being banned. Boney had left the area before Robison arrived.
David Haddock said Boney was using the Ring video doorbell to send him video messages. Boney had been told multiple times that she wasn’t welcome at the house.
Kathy Haddock filed a report with CCSO indicating Boney had continued to harass her and her husband on June 15. She stated Boney kept coming to her house without permission, called her, and cursed at her.
Haddock said her daughter has been leaving messages on her Ring doorbell for her children. Haddock said her daughter's children don't live at her house, and she's not welcome there.
Tahlequah Police Officer Pam Bell made contact with Boney on South Muskogee Avenue and held her there until Robison arrived.
“Upon my arrival, Rebecca stated she only went to the residence to talk with her father,” Robison said in the sheriff’s report.
Boney was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for trespassing and harassment.
Boney accused Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe and the Hulbert Police Department of harassment during the June 11 Board of Trustees meeting.
“Anytime I come here, I hear just bad stories about people being harassed,” said Boney. “One person was stopped at the end of town, and before they got to the other end of town, they were stopped again.”
Boney claimed she is followed by the police every time she comes into Hulbert.
