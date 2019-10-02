Women detail misconceptions about owning a business

The proverbial glass ceiling women have faced in the business sector has been a topic of much discussion over the years, but with October serving as National Women's Small Business Month, locals are touting their success, but also detailing the trials faced during their journey to prosperity.
A recent study by the University of Colorado indicates that while the overt harassment of professional women, such as sexual coercion, has dropped since the #MeToo movement of 2017, women in 2018 experienced more sexist remarks and gender harassment. That's not to say every woman business owner in Tahlequah has bore the brunt of the study's indication, but adversity has come in different shapes and sizes to the female professionals of Cherokee County.
Owner of Health First Chiropractic Clinic Dr. Breanna Batey first opened her practice in 2007. Before that, she can remember going through her chiropractic schooling with other women who are no longer in the profession, as they've since become stay-at-home moms. Batey agreed that serving in that capacity as a mother is a meaningful purpose, but said it's left the chiropractic industry a little lopsided.
"Women are looked at sometimes as not equal," said Batey. "I have a big problem with that. So I actually tend to associate better with males, because that's the majority of my profession. A lot of times in school, there were males that were more dominating in our class."
Batey added that there's an expectation of women who own businesses to also take care of their family, which she does. She also said there are "absolutely" some misconceptions that a female chiropractor must deal with.
"As a female, it's much harder, because not only when you're trying to get this [health] information to grow you have to worry about who the male is, what they are and what they're all about, you have to worry about the wife and make sure you're not conceived in a different way," she said.
The ratio of men to women in chiropractic practices is about 4 to 1. While the majority of the professionals are men, Batey said females could have a slight edge.
"In the emotional state, we're more of nurturers," she said. "Sometimes I think it does put more on a female than a male, but I think it actually gives us a lot more of a competitive edge if women know how to communicate well, because we are easier, sometimes, to communicate with."
Down on Main Street in Tahlequah, a long-time department store received a new owner last year. Angela Workman Cook is the third generation in her family to own Workman's, but she's the first female to own it. After her father passed away, Cook had to go through a probate and the court wouldn't allow her to order any merchandise.
"That was a risk for us," Cook said. "You never know if you're going to lose your client base, or if people are going to stick it out with you. You just don't know how the community is going react having to go through that situation."
Cook said the business is doing better than it was two years ago, but there are still obstacles she has to hurdle every now and then. One challenge might come off as condescending to any business owner.
"Because I'm young and because I'm a woman, you get told a lot how to run your business," she said. It's like your ideas aren't good enough. You always run into that situation where someone thinks they know better about what you should be doing."
Cook said that while a female business owner is no different than a male business owner, she does think young girls could relate more with an older woman.
Someone who apparently people have a hard time relating to is a female owner of a men's clothing store. Alyssia Hylton, owner of Boulevard LLC, has now been open for five years in Tahlequah.
"A lot of people think that a man owns a men's store," she said. "They'll ask, 'Oh, are you in college?' Or they ask why I have a men's store? Everyone's just so confused. I'm like, 'Because there are already too many women's store and guys shop differently.'"
Aspiring entrepreneurs could look to the locals who already own their businesses in town. Batey said for women who want to become their own boss, "it depends on your personality."
"You have to be willing to do what it takes no matter what," she said. "Yes, there's always - in owning your own business - times of controversy and times that things are difficult, but you either let it defeat you or you buck up and say, 'We're going to do this and it's going to be fine no matter what.'"
