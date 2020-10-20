The Tahlequah City Council was updated during a meeting Monday, Oct. 19, on the final planning stages for the new Dog Park.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said she and Parks and Recreation Administrative Coordinator Heather Torrento have been meeting over the past few months to get community on installation of the park.
“Additionally, we issued a public Survey Monkey to get some additional input into the characteristics of the park. We received over 500 survey responses,” Long said. “We met today and finalized our dog park location. It will be constructed on the south side of the Fourth Street Bridge.”
Long said dirt work for the park will begin next week.
“The park will consist of a large and small dog park in two separate distinct areas. There will also be ample parking for both dog parks located between the two fenced-in areas,” Long said. “Another added feature of the park will be a quarter-mile walking track that will loop around the small and large dog parks. This will give the park visitors the opportunity to also get some exercise while visiting the park.”
A community donor is providing funds to kick off the initiative, and is challenging other members to do a dollar-for-dollar match on donations specifically for the dog park.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers asked the board for barricades for both Lakes of Southridge entrances. The barricades will be at the intersections of Lakes Drive and Highland Drive, Birch Lane and Southridge Road on Halloween.
“I was contacted by the Lakes Home Owners Association, and they would like to block off the two entrances into the Lakes for cars for Halloween night, just to help with traffic congestion and people out walking," said Highers. "It’s been done before in the Timbers out there, and so they felt that it would be good for this year for the Lakes.”
The Lakes HOA would like the city to bring the barricades, which they would put out at 5 p.m., and take down at 10 p.m.
Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs asked the board to barricade the three entrances to Oakwood Addition. Those barricades will be at the intersection of Bridge Lane and Cedar Avenue, South Harrison Avenue and East Ross Street, Oakwood Drive and East Ross Street on Halloween, 5-10 p.m.
“This has been going on for two or three years, and it’s primarily for the safety of the children, the people walking, and the congestion it causes,” Combs said. “It would also eliminate the need – if emergency vehicles would need to get in there, there wouldn’t be any congestion.”
The board gave its approval to a drive-thru Halloween block party at City Hall and the Cherokee County Courthouse on Oct. 30, 2- 4 p.m.
The plan is to have traffic flow in from Keetoowah Street and Cherokee Avenue on the side of City Hall, and around the block to where the courthouse is and exiting on College Avenue off Delaware Street.
“We’ll cut the intersection of Cherokee and Delaware in half from the southwest corner to the northeast corner,” said Police Chief Nate King. “So through traffic on Cherokee or Delaware outside of our quadrant will still be able to travel on the street without having to turn around.”
Approval was granted for a street closure between the Cherokee County Election Board and the Cherokee County Health Department. Mayor Sue Catron said the CCHD will suspend drive-thru COVID-19 testing Oct. 29-31 for early voting traffic.
“Because there will be many people in the parking lots, we’ve been asked by the election board to approve the closure of this street,” Catron said. “Just a reminder, because of limited numbers of people in the election board for early voting, the overflow lines will be in the Community Building.”
The board accepted and budgeted $5,000 donation from Cornerstone Church to be used for transportation costs for King’s project, Home for the Holidays.
“We have two gentlemen awaiting bus tickets and we’ve got meetings set with them intakes tomorrow to purchase bus tickets to get them back to their family in Florida,” King said. “We’ve also referred two people to mental health services today, took two people home to residences outside city limits, and we have an intake set up for a [veteran] that’s experiencing homelessness right now.”
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.