Tahlequah Cable TV announced Tuesday it will be investing more than $1.1 million to upgrade its network and distribution systems, bringing the city and its customers 1,000-megabit service speeds.
At the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, Walter E. Hussman, Jr., Chairman of WEHCO Media, the parent company of Tahlequah Cable, said many cable systems have been bought and sold over the years, and rarely is a company run by its original franchisee.
“We’re not like that. We like to own and operate businesses and try to get a return over the long run from operating those businesses and trying to do a good job with them,” he said. “So today, what we really need is higher-speed internet.”
Currently, Tahlequah Cable offers 250-megabit service. Cablelynx Broadband is hoping to begin construction in early 2022 to bring one-gigabit service to all residents and businesses in Tahlequah. The project is expected to wrap up by January of 2023.
Hussman said it will be 40 times the Federal Communication Commission’s legal definition for high-speed internet, and the company won’t be cherrypicking which areas of town receive it.
“A lot of companies, they’ve gone in and upgraded just certain parts of town, higher income parts of town, or maybe just the business district,” he said. “We’re going to upgrade the entire town. Everybody, whether they’re in the highest income or the lowest income parts of Tahlequah, they will all have the same service available to them, if they want it. We just feel like that’s the right thing to do.”
The system will use DOCSIS 3.1 technology, which permits one gigabit service over the same wires that are in place in homes and businesses today. Therefore, there will be little to no impact or inconvenience to Tahlequah Cable subscribers, said General Manager Lee Gibbs.
“There are not many cities or towns in America that offer a gig service to all their residents, and we are working to provide it throughout all of our 200-plus miles of plant,” Gibbs said. “We are proud to offer a gig speed in a portion of the service area today located in the Southridge community and are pleased to continue to invest in all our communities where we have served for over 43 years as the leading provider for internet, television, voice and cloud services.”
The cost of the new expansion shouldn’t be passed on to the customers. Hussman said the company doesn’t plan to impose any additional charges on its subscribers.
“This is just part of us operating our business to provide great service and to earn the kind of returns we’re earning now,” he said. “If we do that, we’re happy.”
The number of businesses in Tahlequah tends to fluctuate, as new shops are always opening and some closing. But better internet service for entrepreneurs is going to keep some of those doors open while also help bring in new ventures, said Nathan Reed, TACC president.
"That's going to help us recruit businesses," he said. "It's going to help us keep businesses, residents, citizens – anybody that wants to live here and be part of this awesome community."
Mayor Sue Catron said the city of Tahlequah is growing, and its local partners – Cherokee Nation, Northeastern State University, Northeastern Health Systems, W.W. Hastings Hospitals, etc. – are helping drive people to town, and expanded services will help keep them.
“We don’t have an interstate, we don’t have a railroad,” she said. “We – more than any other community around – need high-speed internet, because it’s the way we’re going to compete, it’s the way our businesses are going to grow, and it’s the way our community is going to grow.”
Reports indicate more people are leaving urban areas and large cities than moving into them. Catron and others are hoping those people will want to make Tahlequah their new home. And with so much business, communication, schooling and entertainment taking place on the internet, this type of internet is a priority for many.
“Those people who live in an urban area are looking for some place where life is a little bit different, where you’ve got a lifestyle that’s got lots of art, some culture, some healthy lifestyles,” Catron said. “We are the place everyone wants to live; they just don’t know it yet.”
