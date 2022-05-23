Several Northeastern State University students were recognized for their academic successes during the 54th annual Honors Assembly and Ovation Awards in April, including students from Northeastern Oklahoma.
Among the awards bestowed to students were the Academic Achievement and Honor Society awards.
One student is selected in each undergraduate degree-granting discipline for the Academic Achievement Award. Each recipient must have completed two full semesters and have a grade-point average of at least 3.5 in the given academic discipline.
The Honor Society Award recognizes students who are nominated by faculty or administrators.
Recipients must meet the following criteria: have completed at least two full semesters at Northeastern; have belonged or participated in at least two college-approved organizations or activities while at Northeastern; have accumulated a grade-point average of 3.5 if a senior with 90 or more hours, 3.65 if a junior with more than 60 hours but fewer than 89 hours, 3.75 if a sophomore with more than 30 hours but fewer than 59 hours; and have demonstrated excellence in academic achievement, citizenship, leadership, group participation, moral and social development.
Those selected to receive the honor must meet a number of criteria including: must be graduating seniors in good standing with the university and have been recognized for an achievement that has brought state, regional or national recognition to both the student and the University.
Academic Achievement Award recipient from the College of Business & Technology is Nicole Harkreader, Wagoner.
From the College of Liberal Arts are Angelita Ford, Fort Gibson; Chelbie R. Turtle, Park Hill; and Ryleah Collins, Tahlequah.
From the College of Education are Kylie Elizabeth Bright, Fort Gibson, and Morgan Schilling, Wagoner.
From Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions are Lacey Kerr, Grove, and Aaron Steininger, Hulbert.
From the Graduate College are Autumn Brooke Stafford, Locust Grove; Sylvester Cobbina, Tahlequah; and Emily Hopper, Tahlequah.
Area NSU Honor Society Award recipients are: Jeffrey B. Faulkner, Fort Gibson; Tiffany D. Reece, Keys; Chelbie R. Turtle, Park Hill; Jaqueline Solis Ponce, Stilwell, and from Tahlequah are Celeste Christianson, Jeremy Hutchinson, Baylee Moles, Mason E. Pack, Hannah Grace Scaff, and Crystal Matlock Stowers.
