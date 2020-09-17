The American Red Cross needs people of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a blood supply as diverse as the patients who depend on it.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in September include: Sept. 29, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.; Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Grove Community Center, 104 W. Third; and Sept. 30, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Ketchum High School, 236 N. Fulton.
The Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 E. 11th St., is open: Mondays-Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Thursdays: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Fridays-Sundays: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
For a small percentage of the population, finding someone else with the same blood type can be difficult. While the vast majority of people have types A, B, O or AB blood, some blood types are unique to certain racial and ethnic groups, so a diverse blood supply is important to meeting the medical needs of a diverse patient population. Patients who require frequent blood transfusions as part of their treatment, like those with sickle cell disease or other lifelong blood disorders, need close type matches to prevent complications from their transfusion therapy.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App; visiting RedCrossBlood.org; calling 800-733-2767; or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood drives are essential in helping ensure blood is available this winter. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive this fall or winter, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within seven to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation. Each blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
