The word "Mardi Gras" was first used in 1699, according to Merriam-Webster. For centuries, all around the world, communities have celebrated the Tuesday before the religious tradition of Ash Wednesday, and several parties were percolating in Tahlequah.
The solemn Ash Wednesday begins the 40 days before Easter, a time known as Lent. Oftentimes, people give up foods such as meat, or habits like smoking or drinking alcohol, for Lent. Mardi Gras, which means "fat Tuesday" in French, gives people the opportunity to celebrate life's richness with pastries, rich drinks, music, and a carnival atmosphere.
The revelry hit downtown Tuesday, as Tahlequah Creates and Kroner & Baer Pub offered Mardi Gras-themed events.
"We wanted to bring the culture to Tahlequah. It expresses exuberance because we live in an exuberant and vibrant community," said artist Kathy Tibbits. "Mardi Gras is also about the visual arts. We think Tahlequah has the same essential spirit, creative playness, and history, too."
Tibbits, along with Dennis Tibbets, Kelly Anquoe and others, played requests from the crowd, or whatever suited their fancy. With special drinks, snacks and jambalaya, guests could fill up while looking at art or visiting with others.
Across the street, Kroner & Baer Pub owner Chris Whytal was preparing for partiers and an open mic night.
"No one else was doing it, so we thought we'd bring Louisiana here for one day. People can come try Louisiana beer and gumbo," said Whytal.
With Abita sponsoring, Kroner offered three specialty beers for the night, and the traditional Hurricane drinks were served.
While Whytal has visited Louisiana a few times, Michael and Brandon Linney are descended from a family in that area. The brothers opened Linney Breaux's Cajun Eatery in 2015, so this is the fifth year the restaurant has celebrated Fat Tuesday.
"We bring in king cake and it's free to customers. We do boils all day, so it's crab and shrimp, as well as the full menu," said Levi Hazen, manager. "It's a record day of the year for us, as well as Labor Day and Memorial Day like the rest of Tahlequah. We've seen a lot of returning customers who moved away and come back for Mardi Gras."
The Cajun eatery had four flavors of king cake from Merritt's Bakery in Broken Arrow: cinnamon, pecan, strawberry, and blueberry.
"It's a way to experience a little bit of Louisiana in small-town Oklahoma. We'll just keep the good times rolling, as they say," said Hazen.
The good times were definitely rolling at First Christian Church Tuesday night.
Pastor Darell Christopher lived and toured in Europe for seven years and had a Top 10 hit there before coming back to Oklahoma.
The year before he started pastoring at First Christian, his band, Darell Christopher & the Ingredients, won a Tulsa blues competition, so they competed in the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
Christopher still fronts the band, and they played at First Christian Tuesday night with guest saxophone and flute player Dr. Clark Gibson, director of jazz studies at Northeastern State University.
This is the fourth year the church has held a Fat Tuesday event. Christopher said it's a great way for the community to know who the church is.
"I just pinch myself that we have Mardi Gras in Tahlequah. It's amazing with the food and desserts," said Christopher. "This is joy. Tomorrow is Ash Wednesday, so we have to get real serious then."
