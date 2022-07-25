Locals chill, swap stories at UKB book event

A donation made last year has set the stage for a new monthly event at the United Keetoowah Band Education Department.
The UKB Education Department hosted its ninth Book Swap last week. The event is held every third Thursday of the month, and Director Dr. Leslie Hannah explained how it came about "quite by accident."
"About nine months ago, we had a bunch of ladies call to see if we'd take book donations," said Hannah.
As self-described "book nerds" and "bibliophiles," Hannah and his staff members said yes to the donation, not realizing the volume they'd get.
Hannah described how a pickup truck piled high with books soon arrived at the department, and the vehicle returned twice more with its bed equally full.
Education Specialist Jacqueline Watson-Baker said the donation was "easily" 1,000-plus books.
"We didn't know how we'd get it in the building," said Watson-Baker.
Once inside, Hannah said, the books filled up half the library room, stacked two-thirds up to the ceiling.
Hannah said the books had come from the collection of the donator's mother, who had passed away three or four months earlier.
Education Department staff went through the books as best they could, but there were still so many. At that point, Hannah remembered a story he saw about a kid who had started a book swap between his school and another. Hannah was inspired to start one as well.
"It was a moderate success the first time," said Hannah.
With little announcement before the event, Hannah said staff were waving to entice people to come to the book swap as they drove by. The first event brought in a few dozen attendees. But that has changed over time.
It's been growing every month," said Watson-Baker. "We even have regulars."
Each event has had a different theme. Hannah said the department grilled hot dogs two months ago and hamburgers last month. This month, shaved ice was on the menu.
"A hundred-degree weather, snow cones, books: What else could be better?" said Hannah.
On Thursday, the front entrance of the education building was flanked by tables of books, stacked with titles of various genres, from cooking to history to children's. To the left, a food truck served up snow cones to attendees, including a group of children brought in from the Henry Lee Doublehead Child Development Center.
Watson-Baker said the event has evolved over the months.
"It became a social thing," said Watson-Baker. "It's a good way to reach out to the community."
The event is free to the public, and Hannah said they've turned over hundreds of books.
Sarah Scarberry said the event has been fun. She is the librarian for the Education Department. Hannah spoke to his vision for the place.
"My vision for the library is for it be a more native-centric," said Hannah. "Too Fond of Books has helped us with new acquisitions and we just got a $10,000 grant to update the library."
In 2021, the United Keetoowah Band Research Library and Archive received a federal grant of $9,615 under the Native American Library Services Basic Grants program.
Scarberry is still organizing and cataloging the library's many new books. Hannah said the library will be opening "as soon as possible," ideally by the end of October.
"A couple more months and we should be in decent shape," said Hannah.
In addition to its library, Hannah said the UKB Education Department assists Keetoowah students with financial aid, college saving plans and other training programs.
Check it out
More information on upcoming events at the UKB Education Department is available at: www.facebook.com/UKB-Education-Department-105452268611897.
