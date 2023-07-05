Whether chowing down on a pastrami on rye or a turkey hoagie, National Deli Sandwich Month celebrates all delicatessens during the month of July.
Deli sandwiches are typically made with cured or pre-cooked meats, sometimes called “cold cuts.”
This includes pancetta, prosciutto, roast beef, turkey breast, salami, and more. On July 5, Daily Press readers were asked what deli sandwiches they favored and where they preferred to grab a bite.
Brent Been said the Moodys Store’s bologna was his favorite, while local Kelly Anquoe preferred a reuben, but from an out-of-town spot.
In town, two local joints were popular choices for classic deli fare.
“Vidalia’s has amazing sandwiches of every sort,” said Jeana Adams Heist.
Vidalia’s Cafe has been in business for almost 29 years, and owner Michelle Naylor has previously told the TDP its Arizona Monster — a spicy sandwich with turkey, bacon, shredded cheddar melted over the meats, lettuce, tomato, red onion, jalapeños and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun – is one of its most popular items.
Local artist Chris Ray said Ruby’s has the best sandwiches.
“I love the roast beef with au jus,” said Ray.
Nichole Henson and her mother opened Ruby’s in 2011 with the help of great-uncle, Kelly Yeager — the original owner of Kelly’s Tea Room.
“A lot of our recipes come straight from [Kelly] and my great-grandmother, and the way they started doing things way back in the late ‘80s,” said Henson this time last year.
Mary Jane Collins enjoys a particular sandwich from TNT Grocery made with chopped ham, pepper jack cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise.
Tahlequah resident Robert Warren said the cold cut combo from Casey’s was the best until the store stopped making subs.
Judy Evans would like to see a restaurant serve pastrami.
“That’s real deli stuff,” she said.
