Locals clean up Downing Avenue

Tony Hughes, Lloyd Modeen, Joe Mack, and Ed Brocksmith cleaned Downing Avenue Saturday, May 20 as part of the cities Adopt-a-Street Program. Project Chair Modeen said less trash was collected, which could be a sign the project may be working. Problem areas, he said, are not as trashed. From left are: Tony Hughes, Lloyd Modeen, and Joe Mack. Not pictured is Ed Brocksmith.