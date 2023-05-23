Tony Hughes, Lloyd Modeen, Joe Mack, and Ed Brocksmith cleaned Downing Avenue Saturday, May 20 as part of the cities Adopt-a-Street Program. Project Chair Modeen said less trash was collected, which could be a sign the project may be working. Problem areas, he said, are not as trashed. From left are: Tony Hughes, Lloyd Modeen, and Joe Mack. Not pictured is Ed Brocksmith.
Locals clean up Downing Avenue
