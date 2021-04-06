Locals come up with egg-cellent uses for Easter orbs

Now that Easter is over, some people likely have a number of extra eggs after their morning hunts. And in perhaps an ironic twist given the nature of the holiday, deviled eggs are on many menus.
Some people use plastic Easter eggs to hide around their yard, while others still resort to traditional ways of hard-boiling eggs before dyeing them. Either way, there are a variety of options for the spares.
With increases in food security, perhaps it’s appropriate to not throw away those leftover Easter eggs, but peel them to be included in a hearty snack or meal. After all, hard-boiled eggs are a low-calorie, nutrient-dense food that are “egg-cellent” sources of high-quality protein. But there are caveats.
“If the hard-boiled eggs were hunted, they should not be consumed,” said Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County. “There are some food safety issues. If they weren’t, most people probably have made deviled eggs.”
There are plenty of easy recipes in which leftover eggs can be used. Some ideas suggested by Winn include potato salad, egg salad, chicken salad or ham salad. Cooks could also throw the leftover eggs into a green salad, or really, any type of salad.
Fans of deviled eggs might be happy to know there are hundreds of recipes out there. In general, after the eggs are peeled, they should be cut lengthwise and the egg yolk scooped out and mashed in a mixing bowl. The classic recipe typically calls for mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper. Once all of the ingredients are mixed up, chefs can spoon the mix into the egg whites and top with paprika.
As for plastic egg containers, they can be repurposed or saved for later use. Those with a green thumb could use them as small succulent planters. Those with little ones could use the plastic eggs as containers for daytime snacks.
Other ideas include making tea cups out of the plastic eggs, using them to make ice cubes or popsicles, turning them into home decor items, using them in bird feeder designs, creating mini terrariums, or creating a string of lights.
The Daily Press asked readers what they do with their leftover eggs.
Sharon Parnell said she usually saves her plastic ones for the next year.
“I have some that are several years old,” she said. “We also play games all year long with them.”
Martha Posten said Easter is just getting started.
“We eat the real eggs and save the plastic ones for next year,” she said.
