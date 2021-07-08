Area residents are making the most out of cool water sources during hot temperatures this summer, despite some hiccups with pool equipment.
City Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Torrento said the department has replaced parts to some of the equipment at Tahlequatics.
“We just replaced a motor on the slides so now the slides are back up and working,” said Torrento. “We still have a couple of maintenance issues we’ve got to deal with for the electricity part of it, but we are at a point where we can at least turn them on now.”
Concerns among city officials were brought up last week when it was reported that swimmers were cutting the bottoms of their feet on the bottom of the pool.
Torrento said that is an issue and that type of fix is something she’s looking into in her department’s budget for next year.
“I know it’s not in our budget this year, but I’m hoping I can add it into next year’s budget to get it done. As of now, we put signs up that say water shoes are recommended because it is an issue we are having out there,” she said.
Torrento said the plaster on the bottom of the pool wears off after about 10 years, and that’s what has happened.
City Administrator Alan Chapman said that’s a common thing to see with pools, and he’s had discussions about the ongoing maintenance of the pool.
“The ongoing maintenance, we’re talking about six-digits in the future. The bottom of that pool has life and 12-15 years is usually the life. If you don’t regulate the water perfectly and get the PH right, you can deteriorate those bottoms,” said Chapman.
Velma Coon-Santos brought her 4-year-old son, Diego, to Tahlequatics and she said there has been no issues with him cutting his feet at the pool.
“We had his first birthday party here but he was too young to really know and this is his first time coming here now that he’s able to swim,” said Santos. “
Selena Olvera, 16, was out with her friends at the pool and that’s something she enjoys the most about Tahlequatics.
The Splash Pad was given a new coat of paint, making it slip-resistant to ensure a safer experience for both children and adults.
Vina Thompson was out at the Splash Pad with her granddaughter Thursday afternoon, and she said she enjoys coming out to the area to cool off.
“The only drawback I see with this [location] is that it’s so close to the road. Even though the highway is right there, it’s still a little close,” said Thompson. “We’ve had good experiences the whole time we’ve been here and I love it.”
Thompson and others said they’d like to see more shading and additional seating for when they come out with their children and grandchildren.
The times for Tahlequatics on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday are noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The hours are slightly different on Friday, with a 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. time slot. The pool remains closed Mondays and Tuesdays. The Splash Pad is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The city is taking applications for those interested in working as lifeguards or with concessions during summer months. Torrento said there are lifeguard positions that still need to be filled.
For more information or to reserve a time slot, call Tahlequatics at 918-456-0651, extension 1601.
