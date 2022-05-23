Northeastern State University announced its Outstanding Frehmen Award recipents, and among them were locals.
The Outstanding Freshmen award is an annual honor that recognizes achievement in scholarship, leadership and service either to the NSU or the local community during a student’s first year of college. A committee interviews the students about their time on campus, their leadership philosophy and their future goals to select the Outstanding Freshmen winners.
Included in this year’s Outstanding Freshmen winners were Kinley Wilson of Fort Gibson, Sierra Campbell of Grove, and Cenia Lor of Vinita.
Award winners were celebrated in person and virtually during a Facebook Live event in April.
